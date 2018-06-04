EU must help on migrants or 'other paths' - Salvini (3)

Rome, June 4 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that the European Union must help Italy cope with the arrival of migrants from North Africa or the nation will be forced to look for alternative solutions. "Good sense is needed. The landings and the reception of hundreds of thousands of 'non-refugees' cannot continue to be an Italian-only problem," League leader Salvini said via Twitter. "Either Europe gives us a hand to put our country into security or we will have to choose other paths". Up to now 48 bodies have been recovered and dozens of people are still missing after a migrant-boat wreck at the weekend near to the Tunisian island of Kerkennah - the latest in a long series of disasters at sea in the southern Mediterranean. On Sunday Salvini said that "Italy cannot be transformed into a refugee camp" during a visit to Sicily ahead of local elections there. He also said that "Tunisia is a free and democratic country that is not exporting gentlemen, but often exports convicts... I'll speak to my Tunisian counterpart (about this)".