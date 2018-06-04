Rome

EU must help on migrants or 'other paths' - Salvini (2)

Crisis cannot continue to be Italian-only problem - minister

Rome, June 4 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that the European Union must help Italy cope with the arrival of migrants from North Africa or the nation will be forced to look for alternative solutions. "Good sense is needed. The landings and the reception of hundreds of thousands of 'non-refugees' cannot continue to be an Italian-only problem," League leader Salvini said via Twitter. "Either Europe gives us a hand to put our country into security or we will have to choose other paths".

