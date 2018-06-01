Catania

SOS Mediterranee rescues 158 migrants off Libya (2)

'Only NGO in the area and could have stayed longer'

SOS Mediterranee rescues 158 migrants off Libya (2)

Catania, June 1 - The Aquarius ship of the NGO SOS Mediterranee rescued 158 people on an overcrowded dinghy some 158 miles north of the Libyan town of al-Khoms on Friday. Among the 158 passengers were 26 women and 5 children. The migrants were from West Africa, Bangladesh, Sudan and Morocco. Most of them, the NGO said, told volunteers onboard the ship that they had suffered violence, abuse, arbitrary detention and extortion in Libya. The Acquarius will land in Pozzallo on Saturday after authorization from the Italian authorities. SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator for the Acquarius, Loic Glavany, noted that "the ship can carry over 500 passengers for 2-4 days and is at the moment the only NGO rescue ship in the area. We left deeply worried since if other boats were to find themselves in danger they will most likely not be discovered and rescued in time. And this will likely result in tragedies that we cannot even know about."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

di Nuccio Anselmo

Si toglie la vita lanciandosi dal viadotto Trapani

Si toglie la vita lanciandosi dal viadotto Trapani

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

di Leonardo Orlando

Incidenti stradali: auto si ribalta, un morto

Incidenti stradali: auto si ribalta, un morto

Stretto il cerchio su due omicidi

Stretto il cerchio su due omicidi

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33