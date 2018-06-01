Rome

I'll find convergence with Church on migrants -Salvini (3)

Reception within rules is in everyone's interests

I'll find convergence with Church on migrants -Salvini (3)

Rome, June 1 - New Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday he would find "convergence" with the Catholic Church on his planned crackdown on undocumented migrants. "I have started to cultivate useful and numerous relations with various exponents of the Catholic world," said the anti-migrant League leader. "We'll work together, we'll amaze you, we will decidedly find convergences". He said "there is much more closeness than distance with them because (migrant) reception, within the limits and rules and possibilities, is an interest of all I think". On the campaign trail Salvini vowed to expel 600,000 undocumented migrants and set up detention centres in all Italian towns.

