Leaving Italy better than 5 yrs ago - Gentiloni (3)

Rome, June 1 - Outgoing Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday his government was leaving Italy better than five years ago, the start of three centre-left-led coalition governments including his own which took up the reins in late 2016. "Thank you to all the government team. And to my wife. Serving Italy has been an honour," Gentiloni said. "Today we leave it in better conditions than five years ago," he said on Twitter, posting a photo of himself in his office at Palazzo Chigi with his wife Emanuela Mauro.