Google manager reaches agreement with prosecutors (2)

Milan
01/06/2018
Milan, June 1 - A Google manager, Graham Law, has reached an agreement with Milan prosecutors to convert a sentence into a fine of several tens of thousands of euros in relation to alleged tax evasion by the Internet giant, sources said on Friday. Google has already agreed to pay the internal revenue agency 306 million euros in taxes in relation to the case. The cases against four other managers under investigation are set to be dropped. A judge will decide whether to ratify the agreement between Law and the prosecutors.
