'Important' there's a govt - Marchionne (3)

Turin, June 1 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) chief Sergio Marchionne said Friday it was important that Italy had a new government. "There's a new government, and that is already a step forward," he said. "We have always been pro-government. You choose, we adapt," Marchionne said. Asked about new economy minister, Rome Tor Vergata university economics dean Giovanni Tria, Marchionne said "I don't know him, so I can't express an opinion".