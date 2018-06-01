Naples

3 minors nabbed for raping girl, 12 (3)

Near Naples

3 minors nabbed for raping girl, 12 (3)

Naples, June 1 - Three minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old girl at Castellammare di Stabia near Naples in April, judicial sources said. The three were arrested on the orders of the Naples minors' court prosecutor. The girl reported the rape after a month of silence, sources said. The girl was persuaded to recount the attack by teachers and family members, who were worried about her visibly altered emotional state, sources said. She said she had accepted an invitation from an older boy to go for a ride on his scooter but he took her to a house in the country where he and two other boys raped her.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

di Nuccio Anselmo

Si toglie la vita lanciandosi dal viadotto Trapani

Si toglie la vita lanciandosi dal viadotto Trapani

di Rosario Pasciuto

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

di Leonardo Orlando

Incidenti stradali: auto si ribalta, un morto

Incidenti stradali: auto si ribalta, un morto

Stretto il cerchio su due omicidi

Stretto il cerchio su due omicidi

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33