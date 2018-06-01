Rome

Parmitano not proud about ISS command, 'at crew's service' (2)

First Italian commander of international space station

Parmitano not proud about ISS command, 'at crew's service' (2)

Rome, June 1 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano said Friday that he does not feel proud after it was announced he will be the first Italian, and second European, to command the International Space Station (ISS). "It was a great, unexpected emotion," Parmitano told ANSA. "I don't feel pride about this role that I have been assigned because my greatest desire is to give all of myself to my crew and make my contribution to the Space Station programme and human exploration". The Italian Space Agency (ASI) announced Thursday that Parmitano will take up the post during the second part of his second long-term mission next year. It will be the latest feather in Parmitano's cap. He is already the first Italian to have walked in space.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

di Nuccio Anselmo

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

di Leonardo Orlando

Stretto il cerchio su due omicidi

Stretto il cerchio su due omicidi

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Incidenti stradali: auto si ribalta, un morto

Incidenti stradali: auto si ribalta, un morto

Si toglie la vita lanciandosi dal viadotto Trapani

Si toglie la vita lanciandosi dal viadotto Trapani

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33