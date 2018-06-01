Parmitano not proud about ISS command, 'at crew's service' (2)

Rome, June 1 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano said Friday that he does not feel proud after it was announced he will be the first Italian, and second European, to command the International Space Station (ISS). "It was a great, unexpected emotion," Parmitano told ANSA. "I don't feel pride about this role that I have been assigned because my greatest desire is to give all of myself to my crew and make my contribution to the Space Station programme and human exploration". The Italian Space Agency (ASI) announced Thursday that Parmitano will take up the post during the second part of his second long-term mission next year. It will be the latest feather in Parmitano's cap. He is already the first Italian to have walked in space.