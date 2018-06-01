Dutch central bank cites Italy among risks (2)

Brussels
01/06/2018
Brussels, June 1 - The Dutch central Bank, the DNB, mentioned Italy as a risk factor in its spring Financial Stability Report on Friday. "One of the main threats to financial stability is a sudden increase in interest rates due to growing risk premiums," the report said. "(These) can increase as a result of political instability, as currently seen in Italy, but also in response to an escalation of the trade war of growing geopolitical tensions".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini
di Nuccio Anselmo
Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega
di Leonardo Orlando
Stretto il cerchio su due omicidi
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online