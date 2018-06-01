Brussels

Dutch central bank cites Italy among risks (2)

Financial Stability Report also mentions trade war

Brussels, June 1 - The Dutch central Bank, the DNB, mentioned Italy as a risk factor in its spring Financial Stability Report on Friday. "One of the main threats to financial stability is a sudden increase in interest rates due to growing risk premiums," the report said. "(These) can increase as a result of political instability, as currently seen in Italy, but also in response to an escalation of the trade war of growing geopolitical tensions".

