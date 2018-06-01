Italy's Q1 GDP up 0.3%, 1.4% forecast for 2018-ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 1 - Italy's GDP increased by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2018 with respect to the previous three months and by 1.4% compared to the same period last year, according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data released by ISTAT on Friday. "Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.3%, gross fixed capital formation decreased by 1.4%; imports and exports decreased by 0.9 per cent and 2.1% respectively," the national statistic agency said. "With respect to the first quarter of 2017, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.6%, gross fixed capital formation by 4.5%, imports by 2.7% and exports by 1.3%".