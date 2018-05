Conte government, 18 ministers, 5 women

Rome, May 31 - Following is the list of 18 ministers including give woman making up premier-designate Giuseppe Cointe's cabinet: - Premier: Giuseppe Conte - Cabinet chief: Giancarlo Giorgetti - Economy: Giovanni Tria - Foreign minister: Enzo Moavero Milanesi - Interior: Matteo Salvini (deputy premier) - Industry and labour: Luigi Di Maio (deputy premier) - relations with parliament: Riccardo Fraccaro - European affairs: Paolo Savona - Defence: Elisabetta Trenta - Justice: Alfonso Bonafede - Civil service: Giulia Bongiorno - Health: Giulia Grillo - Regional affairs: Erika Stefani - Minister for the south: Barbara Lezzi - Environment: Sergio Costa - Minister for the disabled and the family: Lorenzo Fontana - Farm and tourism: Gian Marco Centinaio - Transport and infrastructure: Danilo Toninelli - Education: Marco Bussetti - Culture: Alberto Bonisoli.