'Dangerous' rightist populist govt says Martina (3)

Rome
31/05/2018
Rome, May 31 - The new government formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League is "rightwing, populist and dangerous," centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martyina said Thursday. "The populist rightist government that is about to be born has a programme that is dangerous for our country and the last few days have sadly confirmed our longstanding concerns," he said. "Their actions so far have been a mix of extremism, anti-Europeanism and inequity. We will work immediately from the opposition to build with seriousness and determination a strong and popular alternative that the country needs. We will do so with the many that aren't resigned to the risks that the Salvini-Di Maio government brings with it".
