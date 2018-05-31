Cottarelli hands back mandate to Mattarella (3)

Rome

Rome, May 31 - Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli handed back his government-formation mandate to President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday. Cottarelli said it had been a "great honour to work for the country, if only for a short time" and that a political government formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League was "a better solution". He sent his best wishes to the possible new government, saying "I hope it is born".

