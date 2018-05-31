Carabinieri and police acquitted in Uva case (5)

Milan
31/05/2018
Milan, May 31 - A Milan appeals court on Thursday acquitted two Carabinieri and six police of manslaughter in the death of Giuseppe Uva, who died in a Varese hospital in June 2008 after spending part of the night in a Carabinieri barracks. "These 10 years have dragged my uncle's name through the mud," shouted Angela, Uva's niece, after the verdict was read out. A defence lawyer said "it has been proven that the officers only did their duty, and that is the most important thing". The sentence confirmed the verdict of a court of first instance on April 15, 2016, a verdict heavily criticised by Uva's relatives. Uva was stopped by police overnight on June 13 2008 and died the next morning in hospital.
