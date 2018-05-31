Whole class suspended for homophobic insults on teacher (2)

Rome
31/05/2018
Rome, May 31 - Regional education officials in Emilia-Romagna on Thursday confirmed that a whole class at a high school in Imola has been suspended, reportedly after a teacher was subjected to homophobic insults by students. At the moment it is not clear how long the suspension will last. The whole class were reportedly punished because no one would says who was behind insults on a blackboard. The teacher has decided to sue the four protagonists of the episode, which had gone on for months, his lawyer said Thursday.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede
di Nuccio Anselmo
Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini
di Nuccio Anselmo
Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega
di Leonardo Orlando
Nunnari: «Capurro affiliato al clan Ventura»
di Nuccio Anselmo
Colpo da 250mila euro, azienda in ginocchio
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online