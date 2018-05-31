Tax police arrest Elba's deputy prefect (3)

Rome

Rome, May 31 - Finance police on Thursday arrested the acting deputy prefect of the island of Elba and an alleged member of a clan of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta criminal syndicate operating in Piedmont that ordered the 1983 assassination of Turin prosecutor Bruno Caccia, according to investigative sources. Seven other suspects have been placed under house arrest as part of the operation, which reportedly involves a total of 30 people and is coordinated by Livorno prosecutor, Ettore Squillace Greco. The suspects face charges including criminal association and illegal detention of explosives with the purpose of committing an intimidating act. Finance police are also searching locations across Italy, including in Livorno, Turin, Asti, Padua, Ravenna, Forlì, Pisa, Pistoia, Campobasso, Naples, Salerno, Lecce and Brindisi. The nationwide operation is still ongoing. Acting Deputy Prefect Giovanni Daveti, 66, and 'Ndrangheta boss Giuseppe Belfiore, 61, allegedly conspired to commit tax fraud and other crimes, police said. Belfiore is the brother of the 'Ndrangheta boss who ordered Caccia's assassination in 1983, they said. He is affiliated to an 'Ndrangheta clan that operates across northern and central Italy as well as in France and Spain, police said.

