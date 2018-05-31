Tax police arrest Elba's deputy prefect (3)

Rome
31/05/2018
Rome, May 31 - Finance police on Thursday arrested the acting deputy prefect of the island of Elba and an alleged member of a clan of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta criminal syndicate operating in Piedmont that ordered the 1983 assassination of Turin prosecutor Bruno Caccia, according to investigative sources. Seven other suspects have been placed under house arrest as part of the operation, which reportedly involves a total of 30 people and is coordinated by Livorno prosecutor, Ettore Squillace Greco. The suspects face charges including criminal association and illegal detention of explosives with the purpose of committing an intimidating act. Finance police are also searching locations across Italy, including in Livorno, Turin, Asti, Padua, Ravenna, Forlì, Pisa, Pistoia, Campobasso, Naples, Salerno, Lecce and Brindisi. The nationwide operation is still ongoing. Acting Deputy Prefect Giovanni Daveti, 66, and 'Ndrangheta boss Giuseppe Belfiore, 61, allegedly conspired to commit tax fraud and other crimes, police said. Belfiore is the brother of the 'Ndrangheta boss who ordered Caccia's assassination in 1983, they said. He is affiliated to an 'Ndrangheta clan that operates across northern and central Italy as well as in France and Spain, police said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede
di Nuccio Anselmo
Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini
di Nuccio Anselmo
Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega
di Leonardo Orlando
Nunnari: «Capurro affiliato al clan Ventura»
di Nuccio Anselmo
Colpo da 250mila euro, azienda in ginocchio
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online