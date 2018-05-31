Inflation doubles to 1.1% in May, ISTAT (2)

Rome, May 31 - Inflation in May increased to 1.1% from 0.5% in April, national statistics bureau ISTAT said Thursday in a provisional estimate, explaining it is the highest level since last September. The inflation rate doubled in a month with rising food and gasoline prices, ISTAT said. The price increase registered on a monthly basis was 0.4%, it said. Overall in May prices for food, house and personal products went up 0.8% on a monthly basis and 1.9% on an annual basis, up on the 1.2% increase reported in April, to the highest level since March 2017, ISTAT said. Prices of products that are frequently bought by consumers, including fuel, went up 0.8% month-on-month and 2.1% on an annual basis (from a 1.4% increase in April).