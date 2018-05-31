New low for 'inactives', women in employment hits high

Rome
31/05/2018
Rome, May 31 - ISTAT said Thursday that the percentage of working-age people in Italy who are considered "inactive" because they are not actively on the labour market dropped to a new low of 34% in April, down 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to March. It said the percentage of women in work reached a new high of 49.4%, although this is still distant from the 67.5% rate for men. ISTAT also reported a record number of people were employed on temporary contracts in April 2.973 million.
