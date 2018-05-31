EU Court fines Italy for waste water treatment

Brussels
Brussels, May 31 - The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that Italy will have to pay a fine of 25 million euros for failing to comply with EU laws by not adequately collecting and treating urban waste water in 100 areas. Italy will need to pay an additional 30 million euros for each semester it fails to ensure that the measures are fully implemented, the court said. The European Commission, which started an infringement procedure on the issue in 2004, took Italy back to the Court of Justice in 2016 over its failure to fully comply with the Court's previous ruling in 2012.
