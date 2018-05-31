Rome

No. in employment reached record high in April - ISTAT

23,2 million people in work, above pre-crisis level

No. in employment reached record high in April - ISTAT

Rome, May 31 - The number of people in employment in Italy reached a record high of 23.2 million in April, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said this beat the previous record hit in April 2008, at the start of the economic crisis, by 23,000. It is the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. The composition of the people in work has changed significantly though - now there are more women and elderly people in work and the percentage of workers in temporary contracts is much higher, ISTAT said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede

Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede

di Nuccio Anselmo

Colpo da 250mila euro, azienda in ginocchio

Colpo da 250mila euro, azienda in ginocchio

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Nunnari: «Capurro affiliato al clan Ventura»

Nunnari: «Capurro affiliato al clan Ventura»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Neonato muore dopo 4 ore aspettando un'ambulanza

Neonato muore dopo 4 ore aspettando un'ambulanza

di Francesco Altomonte

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

di Leonardo Orlando

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33