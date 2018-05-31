Salvini skips rally to go to Rome for govt talks (2)

Bareggio, May 31 - League leader Matteo Salvini skipped the first of a series of rallies he was scheduled to attend in Lombardy on Thursday to take part in government-formation talks in Rome, MP Fabrizio Cecchetti said. "(Salvini) will not take part in this initiative this morning," said Cecchetti. "He apologises but he has been called to Rome". The prospect of the League forming a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) looked to have evaporated when President Sergio Mattarella refused on Sunday to approve the parties' economy minister pick, Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona. But M5S leader Luigi Di Maio sought to revive negotiations after the political uncertainty sent shock waves through the financial markets and on Wednesday he proposed giving Savona a different government position.