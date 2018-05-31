Bareggio

Salvini skips rally to go to Rome for govt talks (2)

Prospect of League-M5S executive back on

Salvini skips rally to go to Rome for govt talks (2)

Bareggio, May 31 - League leader Matteo Salvini skipped the first of a series of rallies he was scheduled to attend in Lombardy on Thursday to take part in government-formation talks in Rome, MP Fabrizio Cecchetti said. "(Salvini) will not take part in this initiative this morning," said Cecchetti. "He apologises but he has been called to Rome". The prospect of the League forming a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) looked to have evaporated when President Sergio Mattarella refused on Sunday to approve the parties' economy minister pick, Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona. But M5S leader Luigi Di Maio sought to revive negotiations after the political uncertainty sent shock waves through the financial markets and on Wednesday he proposed giving Savona a different government position.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede

Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede

di Nuccio Anselmo

Colpo da 250mila euro, azienda in ginocchio

Colpo da 250mila euro, azienda in ginocchio

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Nunnari: «Capurro affiliato al clan Ventura»

Nunnari: «Capurro affiliato al clan Ventura»

di Nuccio Anselmo

Neonato muore dopo 4 ore aspettando un'ambulanza

Neonato muore dopo 4 ore aspettando un'ambulanza

di Francesco Altomonte

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

Tragica gita, scivola nel lago artificiale e annega

di Leonardo Orlando

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33