Propaganda, photos, paintings in weekend show openings

Rome, May 30 - The propaganda in election posters in the immediate post-WWII period in Vigevano, the perfection of Luciano Regoli's canvases in Pienza, the harmony of Italian gardens in Lawrence Beck's photos and the secrets of the back sides of paintings in Bassano del Grappa are some of the major shows set to open over the weekend, during which the ministry initiative of free entrance to museums on Sunday will be back. VIGEVANO - This weekend will be the first for the exhibition "Italiani, al Voto!", which will run from June 2 until July 1 2018 at the Scuderie del Castello Sforzesco. The show brings together iconographic heritage consisting of 130 Italian election posters made between 1945 and 1953. From the Maurizio Cavalloni collection in Piacenza, the works showcase the first few steps of the Italian Republic through drawings, illustrations and slogans. Particularly in-depth is a section on the 1948 elections, which saw the Christian democrats compete against the Popular Democratic Front. PIENZA - A show running June 2-24 is dedicated to Luciano Regoli, an artist who made a fight against the ''Death of Figurative Painting'' his mission, and the Elba school he founded. The exhibition will be held in Palazzo Salomone and will focus on portraits, religious scenes, figures, still lifes and landscapes. BASSANO DEL GRAPPA - An exhibition entitled "Abscondita. Segreti Svelati delle Opere d'Arte", will run from June 2 until September 3 at the Galleria Civica del Museo di Bassano del Grappa and will focus on the backs of canvases instead of their fronts. The idea is that canvases and their frames can reveal materials and important information for the history of the painting, the artist and those they had the paintings in their possession over time. SASSUOLO - In Palazzo Ducale, from June 1 until September 2 there will be a show of Lawrence Beck's photos entitled "Dialogo con l'Antico. Fotografie". The eight large photos showcase the grace and beauty of Italian gardens in a fascinating relationship with ancient works of art held in the palazzo. Starting from the traditional concept of photography as documentation, the exhibition explores the relationship between man and nature, concentrating on landscapes in which some of the most important masterpieces of Italian architecture are located. ROME - This will be the last chance to see paintings of the 'Father of Impressionism'. After a resounding success, on June 3 the show ''Monet. Capolavori dal Musée Marmottan Monet, Parigi" in the Complesso Vittoriano will close. The exhibition includes about 60 works that the artist kept in his last, beloved home in Giverny. Among the masterpieces exhibited are ''Portarit of Michel Monet as a Baby'' (1878-79), ''Nymphs'' (1916-1919), ''Roses (1925-1926) and ''London. Parliament. Reflections on the Thames'' (1905).