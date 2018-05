Moody's looking at 12 banks for downgrade (2)

Rome, May 30 - US ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday placed 12 Italian banks under observation for a possible downgrade following a possible downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating. They are: Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Imi, Cdp, Mediobanca, Bnl, Fca Bank, Credito Emiliano, Cariparma, Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen, Invitalia and Banca del Mezzogiorno. The agency said recently it is reconsidering Italy's BAA2 rating.