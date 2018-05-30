Genoa

Prosecutor who asked arrest for girlfriend's ex tried (4)

Genoa, May 30 - A Florence prosecutor who asked for the arrest of his girlfriend's ex was sent to trial on Wednesday. Vincenzo Ferrigno will go on trial September 18, judicial sources said. Prosecutors have charged him with abuse of office. A preliminary hearings judge cleared him of the charge of false testimony. "I'm happy the right ting has been done," said the ex, a Tuscan doctor. He said it was right for "rotten apples" in the judiciary to be prosecuted.

