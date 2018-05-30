Italy will stay part of Europe, euro - Gurria (3)

Paris, May 30 - Italy is part of Europe and the euro and will remain so, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria said Wednesday. Gurria was answering a question as to whether he could imagine an Italy without the euro. Gurria added that there were fears for Italy but policies should not be based on the markets. "It would be madness, we need a medium and long-term vision".