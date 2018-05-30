Want stability but have faith - China (3)

Beijing
30/05/2018
Beijing, May 30 - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday China wanted stability when it looked to Italy but had faith in the Italian government and institutions to provide that. She said that Italy was a strategic partner in the EU for China. "We are not worried," she said. "Perhaps there are some difficulties at the moment in forming a new government, but I think that in the nd they will find a way".
