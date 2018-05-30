Full confidence in Mattarella and Italy - EC (3)

Brussels

Brussels, May 30 - The European Commission said Wednesday it had "full confidence" in Italy and President Sergio Mattarella to get through the current political crisis. The EC said it had confidence in "the Constitutional process that is taking place in Italy, and in the president of the Republic". It said Italy was a "great country" and what was happening there was important for the whole of Europe.

