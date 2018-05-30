Pope gets peace message from S.Korean athletes

Vatican City
30/05/2018
Vatican City, May 30 - Pope Francis received a message of peace from the visiting South Korean taekwondo team on Wednesday. "I thank the Korean athletes for their display; it is a desire for peace, the two Koreas together, a message of peace for all humanity, thank you!" Francis said after the athletes staged a display and raised a banner saying "peace is more precious than triumph".
