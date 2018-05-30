Milan bourse bounces back, spread plunges

Milan
30/05/2018
Milan, May 30 - The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index was up 2% on 21,777 points with bank shares leading the way in the middle of Wednesday's trading session while the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped back below the 250 basis-points mark. The Milan stock exchange shed 2.65% on Tuesday and the spread closed on 290 points after Italy's state paper came under massive pressure linked to the ongoing political instability. On Wednesday the spread was down to 245 points, with a yield of 2.81%.
