Milan

Milan bourse bounces back, spread plunges

FTSE Mib up in early trading

Milan bourse bounces back, spread plunges

Milan, May 30 - The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index was up 2% on 21,777 points with bank shares leading the way in the middle of Wednesday's trading session while the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped back below the 250 basis-points mark. The Milan stock exchange shed 2.65% on Tuesday and the spread closed on 290 points after Italy's state paper came under massive pressure linked to the ongoing political instability. On Wednesday the spread was down to 245 points, with a yield of 2.81%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede

Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede

di Nuccio Anselmo

Neonato muore dopo 4 ore aspettando un'ambulanza

Neonato muore dopo 4 ore aspettando un'ambulanza

di Francesco Altomonte

“Matassa”, un nuovo pentito

“Matassa”, un nuovo pentito

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Pupi Avati: una fiction su un "inedito" amore struggente

Pupi Avati: una fiction su un "inedito" amore struggente

di Marco Bonardelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33