No concern over street protests - Gabrielli (3)

Rome, May 30 - Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said Wednesday he was not worried about street protests against President Sergio Mattarella turning violent on June 2, Republic Day. "While being aware of the particular moment the country is going through, the security system is living this situation with the due attention but also with the rightful calm," he said. "There are dynamics connected to the democratic life of the country which we we watching with extreme attention, but there is no increase (in risk), no concern over the streets becoming more or less effervescent". Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader have called for street protests against Mattarella after he vetoed an anti-euro econimy minister and they stopped their government formation bid.

