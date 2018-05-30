G7 to discuss Italy - US official (2)

Rome
30/05/2018
Rome, May 30 - The political situation in Italy and the related turmoil on the financial markets will probably be discussed at this week's meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Whistler in Canada, a senior United States Treasury Department official has said. "It would be better if they were to work things out within the euro zone without making significant changes there, and certainly the Italians have the opportunity to do that," the official said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede
di Nuccio Anselmo
Neonato muore dopo 4 ore aspettando un'ambulanza
di Francesco Altomonte
di Nuccio Anselmo
Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori
di Domenico Bertè
Pupi Avati: una fiction su un "inedito" amore struggente
di Marco Bonardelli
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online