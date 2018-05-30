OECD clips Italian GDP growth forecasts (2)

Rome

Rome, May 30 - The OECD said Wednesday that it has cut its growth forecasts for Italy's GDP in 2018 and 2019 to 1.4% and 1.1% respectively. Those growth projections are among the lowest in the OECD area, together with Japan. It said investment is growing while "private consumption growth will moderate due to waning job growth and weaker household purchasing power due to rising inflation". "Policy uncertainty could have an impact on the economic expansion," the report said. It said priority should be given to infrastructure and anti-poverty programmes to tackle social divides through structural reforms and prudent fiscal policy. The report also said tax rates for low-income earners should be reduced.

