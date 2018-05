Three probed in 400-mn Alitalia 'fradulent bankruptcy'

Rome, May 30 - The Civitavecchia prosecutor's office is investigating three people related to charges of fraudulent bankruptcy at Alitalia for over 400 million euros, Italian daily La Stampa said on Wednesday. It said those under investigation are the three previous Alitalia chiefs - Silvano Cassano, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, and Cramer Ball - who were managing the company under Etihad before the Italian government appointed commissioners to run Alitalia last year.