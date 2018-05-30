Not at market-Salvini on Di Maio overture (2)

Pisa

We'll never ask help from PD says League leader

Pisa, May 30 - League leader Matteo Salvini said "we are not at the market" on Wednesday when asked about 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio reopening the possibility of a M5S-League government. "It's also a question of dignity," he said. "We tried to form a government with the centre right and then with the 5-Star Movement and they always said no to us. "We won't sell out Italy". He also dismissed the hypothesis of forming an emergency executive with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "I read that important commentators in the newspapers call for a noble gesture, asking for the help of the PD. "I want to clearly say that we will never form a government with (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi and the PD".

