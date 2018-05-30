Not at market-Salvini on Di Maio overture (2)

Pisa
30/05/2018
Pisa, May 30 - League leader Matteo Salvini said "we are not at the market" on Wednesday when asked about 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio reopening the possibility of a M5S-League government. "It's also a question of dignity," he said. "We tried to form a government with the centre right and then with the 5-Star Movement and they always said no to us. "We won't sell out Italy". He also dismissed the hypothesis of forming an emergency executive with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "I read that important commentators in the newspapers call for a noble gesture, asking for the help of the PD. "I want to clearly say that we will never form a government with (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi and the PD".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ventura, il boss che ha abbracciato la fede
di Nuccio Anselmo
Neonato muore dopo 4 ore aspettando un'ambulanza
di Francesco Altomonte
di Nuccio Anselmo
Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online