Cottarelli 'waiting for developments' on political govt (2)

Rome
30/05/2018
Rome, May 30 - Premier designate Carlo Cottarelli is waiting for possible developments for the formation of a political government before pressing further ahead with his effort to form an interim technocrat executive, sources said Wednesday. "During his work as premier designate for the formation of a new government, new possibilities emerged for the creation of a political government," sources close to Cottarelli said. "Faced with the tension on the markets, this circumstance induced him - in agreement with the president - to await eventual developments".
