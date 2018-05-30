Election ASAP but not July - Salvini (2)

Pisa
30/05/2018
Pisa, May 30 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he wants Italy to hold a fresh election to break its political deadlock but added that this should be held after the summer holiday season. "I hope we vote again as soon as possible, but not in July because the Italian people's holidays are sacrosanct and there are seasonal workers (away from the places where they are registered to vote)," he told a rally in Pisa for local elections there.
