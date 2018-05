Four convicted over death of sectioned man

Turin, May 30 - A Turin court on Wednesday sentenced a psychiatrist and three city police officers to one year, eight months in jail for culpable homicide in the death of a 45-year-old schizophrenic, Andrea Soldi, who died after being sectioned in Turin in August. An August autopsy on Soldi found that he died in a choke hold while what is known in Italy as "mandatory medical treatment" (TSO) was being applied.