Di Maio reopens possibility of League-M5S govt

Mattarella meets Cottarelli amid huge uncertainty

Rome, May 30 - Premier designate Carlo Cottarelli met President Sergio Mattarella for informal talks on Wednesday, amid huge uncertainty about Italy's political situation and turbulence on the financial markets. Mattarella asked former spending review commissioner Cottarelli to try to form an executive after attempts to put together a political government following the inconclusive March 4 election failed. The last attempt, based on a agreement between the League and the 5-Star Movement, broke down after Mattarella refused to approve the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister. Italy's bonds came under huge pressure on Monday and the international stock market suffered big losses amid fears that Italy could end up quitting the eurozone.

