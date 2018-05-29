Vote ASAP says Salvini (2)

Rome

Vote ASAP says Salvini

Rome, May 29 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday Italy should go back to the polls as soon as possible. "I wouldn't like to bother Italians in the month of August, at least," he said. "One thing is sure and that is that we can't have a phantom government that hikes VAT and raises petrol duty and then goes away undisturbed after three or four months. From that point of view the sooner the better, hoping that we don't vote at Ferragosto".

