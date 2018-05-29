Brussels

Italy deserves respect, markets don't decide - Juncker (3)

ready to cooperate with mutual respect

Italy deserves respect, markets don't decide - Juncker (3)

Brussels, May 29 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday "Italy deserves respect" and Brussels "is ready to cooperate responsibly and with mutual respect", stressing that its fate could not be decided by the financial markets. "Italy's fate cannot depend on possible injunctions from the financial markets," he said. "Italy, no matter what parties will run it in the future, is a founder member of the EU which has furnished a huge contribution to European integration," he said. Juncker also said he was "convinced that Italy will continue its European course".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Furbetti del cartellino a Bova Marina, 5 sospesi

Furbetti del cartellino a Bova Marina, 5 sospesi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33