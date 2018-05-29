July 29 touted vote puts Cottarelli on standby

Rome, May 29 - Growing support on all sides of the political spectrum for a July 29 general election has put premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli on standby, sources said after he failed to present his ministerial team in a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella Tuesday. After the meeting,in which Cottarelli updated him on the political situation, Mattarella decided to take time to weigh how much support there is for an election before the end of July. This will entail a quick round of consultations involving Cottarelli, sources said. The PM-designate will then report back to Mattarella Wednesday morning.