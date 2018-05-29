Cottarelli to see Mattarella again Wed morning (2)

Rome
29/05/2018
Rome, May 29 - Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli will return to see President Sergio Mattarella again Wednesday morning, presidential councillor Giovanni Grasso said after the PM-designate updated the head of State on the political situation for three quarters of an hour Tuesday. Cottarelli did not, as expected, present his list of ministers for an interim government to steer Italy to fresh elections later this year.
