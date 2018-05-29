Market will lead Italy not to vote populists-Oettinger (3)

Berlin

Commissioner voices hope in Deutsche Welle interview

Berlin, May 29 - Fallout on the financial markets will prompt Italians not to vote for populist parties, European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger of Germany said Tuesday, according to an excerpt from a Deutsche Welle interview to be published tonight. "The negative development of the markets will lead Italians not to vote much longer for the populists," he reportedly said. Two populist parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League, came out on top in the March 4 general election and are set to score even heavier in the next elections, expected in September or October.

