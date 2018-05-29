Rome

Security stepped up at institutional sites (3)

'For June 2 and other protests'

Rome, May 29 - Security has been stepped up at institutional sites to prevent protests by individuals and groups belonging to radical circles, not only on Republic Day on June 2, according to a circular from the Department of Public Security Tuesday. The department voiced concern over the current political situation. Attention will be focused on Rome, where most of the institutions are located, but will also be on other cities, the department said. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has called a national mobilisation June 2 to protest President Sergio Mattaralla's failure to approve an anti-euro economy minister, scotching an M5S bid to form a government with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. The League has also called protests for that day, when Italy celebrates national Republic Day.

