Regeni metro video given to Rome prosecutors - envoy (3)

Cairo, May 29 - CCTV footage of the Cairo metro on the day Giulio Regeni disappeared has been handed over to Rome prosecutors, Italian Ambassador to Cairo Giampaolo Cantini told Italian TV Tuesday. Cantini, who was speaking while Rome prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco visited the Egyptian capital in the probe into Regeni's torture and murder, said the images would now have to be analysed. Cambridge doctoral researcher Regeni went missing on February 25 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His tortured body was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria eight days later, on February 3. Rome prosecutors have said elements in Egypt's security apparatus are implicated in the case.

