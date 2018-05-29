Paris

Macron hails Italy Libya commitment (3)

Major migratory crisis

Paris, May 29 - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday hailed Italy's "exemplary" commitment to Libya. Speaking after an international summit on Libya in Paris, Macron hailed the work done with Rome and recalled the "major migratory crisis" hitting Italy. Italy has borne the brunt of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from the North African country, although flows are sharply down this year compared to last.

