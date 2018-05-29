Rome

Cottarelli set to present govt team to Mattarella

Premier designate to meet president at 16:30

Rome, May 29 - Premier designate Carlo Cottarelli is set to present his team for an interim, technocrat government when he meets President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace at 16:30 on Tuesday. Mattarella asked former spending review commissioner Cottarelli to try to form an executive after attempts to put together a political government following the inconclusive March 4 election failed. The last attempt, based on a agreement between the League and the 5-Star Movement, broke down after Mattearella refused to approve the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister. Cottarelli said Monday that his government will rule until the end of the year if it wins parliament's confidence, with its key task being the approval of the 2019 budget law. He said fresh elections will take place after August if the government does not win a confidence vote. The chances of a Cottarelli government passing a confidence vote look unlikely at the moment.

