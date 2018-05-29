Spread shows we aren't the problem - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 29 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that the rise in Italy's bond spread since the effort to form an M5S-League government collapsed showed that the problems lie elsewhere. "Today the spread jumped over 300 points - this hadn't happened for four years," Di Maio said. "We weren't the problem, not our team of ministers, but the uncertainty that today reigns. If the government of change had started, today we would have a political government".