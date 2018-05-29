Rome

Ask Mattarella about spread - Salvini (2)

There would be a govt in office if it were for me -League leader

Ask Mattarella about spread - Salvini (2)

(see related) Rome, May 29 - League leader Matteo Salvini said "ask Mattarella" on Tuesday when asked about Italy's soaring bond spread. He was referring to President Sergio Mattarella, who on Sunday rejected the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister, which led to the collapse on an effort to form a League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition. Mattarella mentioned the threat of financial turbulence as he explained his decision and on Monday asked former spending review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli to try to form an interim government. "If it were for me, there would be a government in office now," Salvini said. "They chose differently to reassure the markets but they don't seem to be achieving that to me".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Furbetti del cartellino a Bova Marina, 5 sospesi

Furbetti del cartellino a Bova Marina, 5 sospesi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33