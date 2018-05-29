Ask Mattarella about spread - Salvini (2)

(see related) Rome, May 29 - League leader Matteo Salvini said "ask Mattarella" on Tuesday when asked about Italy's soaring bond spread. He was referring to President Sergio Mattarella, who on Sunday rejected the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister, which led to the collapse on an effort to form a League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition. Mattarella mentioned the threat of financial turbulence as he explained his decision and on Monday asked former spending review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli to try to form an interim government. "If it were for me, there would be a government in office now," Salvini said. "They chose differently to reassure the markets but they don't seem to be achieving that to me".